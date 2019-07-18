The real estate Association of Ontario calls on Ottawa to ease the mortgage burden (PHOTO)

The real estate Association of Ontario (OREA) is calling for less strict rules mortgage not agreeing with the arguments of the head of the canadian mortgage and housing Corporation (CMHC).

Executive Director, OREA Tim Hudak in his letter to Federal politicians said that Ottawa should consider the possibility of restoring a 30-year insured mortgage loans, to ease the stress test interest rates and completely eliminate for those who enters into a new mortgage contract with another credit institution.

In a letter to the Finance Committee of the house of Commons Hudak focused on the comments made by the Director General CMHC Evan Siddall, who openly criticized those who lobbied for easing the rules.

He questioned the logic Siddall about the limitations of the loan for 30 years and says that the Association “strongly” disagrees with his conclusion about the stress tests when you renew a contract.

Hudak sure that stricter rules introduced in order to calm some overly excited housing market, complicated by penetration of those who buy housing for the first time.

Siddall in the may letter to the Committee urged him “not to pay attention to the overt personal interest” groups, calling to soften the rules to protect the economy from “possible tragic consequences.”