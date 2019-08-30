The reason for impeachment: in the United States gathered to investigate the choice of trump place following the G7 summit
The President’s proposal to hold a meeting “the Big seven” on his own resort can be a reason for impeachment.
The representatives of the Democratic party of the USA intends to investigate the proposal of the President of Donald trump to host the next summit “the Big seven” (G7) he owns a Golf club in Florida, says RBC.
According to lawmakers, this initiative is contrary to the requirements of the Constitution, which prohibits members of the administration to obtain an economic benefit because of its position, Reuters reports.
About the plans to hold the next summit in club Trump National Doral, us President said during a meeting in the French Biarritz. While trump stated that the final decision in this regard is not accepted. The President has assured that he personally no benefit from the summit by the above-mentioned resort will not receive.
Democrats, however, disagree. In particular, in an effort to trump to capitalize on the venue of the next summit, said the head of the legal Committee of the house of representatives Jerrold Nadler. That the representatives of other countries have to pay to the President, I’m sure Steve Cohen, representing the Subcommittee on civil rights and freedoms. In their opinion, this situation may be the reason for the removal of the President from office.
Us law has a clause that allows government officials to obtain compensation from foreign governments. However, this requires the consent of both houses of Congress, which is hardly possible if majority of Democrats in the house of representatives, points out Reuters.
The G7 summits are traditionally held in the resorts or in small towns, relatively remote from major centres.
Trump National Doral center of Golf development, created in 1962. Trump’s company purchased it in 2012 for $150 million the President periodically fly to this resort for the weekend.