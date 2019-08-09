The reason for the radiation incident on the ground in the Arkhangelsk region there was an explosion of top-secret missile
The explosions at the site in the Arkhangelsk region some military experts associated with the failed tests of the newest Russian secret weapons. As already reported “FACTS” in the incident near the village of nyonoksa, two people were killed, another 15 were injured. Six of them in serious condition delivered a special flight to Moscow State biophysical center named after Burnazyan.
While carrying their ambulance was covered in plastic, and the doctors dressed in hazmat suits. The clothes of the victims and the doctors immediately burned.
All this, and also reports the Arkhangelsk media about the increased background radiation, suggest that the Kremlin once again hides the truth about the incident on one of the military facilities. This has happened many times. The most recent case — a fire at a secret underwater apparatus “Losharik”, which also occurred near Arkhangelsk region in the Barents sea. 14 people were killed.
So what happened on the ground near Nenoksa? Russian experts put forward the version that the explosion happened during tests of hypersonic missiles “Zircon” or 3М22. Test it in secrecy began in Russia in 2012. In 2017, it was stated that “Zircon” speeds, eight times the speed of sound! To run can use any “platform” — ship, aircraft, submarine, land-based installation. “Zircon” is capable of hitting targets on U.S. soil.
The Russian defense Ministry was forced to admit that the explosion at the landfill occurred “when testing a liquid rocket propulsion system”. However, any clarification in the office do not have.
Moreover, Moscow has forbidden to disclose any information connected with the incident. About this surprisingly openly stated the head of the press service of EMERCOM of Russia in the Arkhangelsk region Dmitry Chistyakov. “Colleagues, to my deepest regret I am not allowed to comment on the situation in nenoksa. I got a lot of calls on this issue,” — said Chistyakov.
Media blaming the military and the Federal government that they are hiding the truth from the civilian population, although this truth can save many people. The Ministry of health of Russia also categorically denies information about the increase of background radiation in Nenoksa, Arkhangelsk and Severodvinsk. And local doctors, however, strongly recommend that people drink half a glass of milk with iodine. For children under 14 years it is proposed to add 22 drops of iodine, all the rest — 44 drops. As a result, the Arkhangelsk and Severodvinsk instantly disappeared iodine in pharmacies. People rushed to buy up it. Many people prefer to prevent to drink vodka and wine, according to the website 29.ru
