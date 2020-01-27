The reasons of the helicopter crash, which killed Kobe Bryant
The helicopter, which was NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 people made the left turn, trying to rise above the dense clouds, according to ESPN.
Maneuver the pilot conducted at an altitude of about 2,400 feet (720 meters) before it crashed into the side of a hill, said people informed with the preliminary investigation data on fatal accidents.
For a few minutes before the crash, service Manager, mission control told the pilot that he is still too low and does not fall on the radar due to hilly terrain, said the source, who said on condition of anonymity.
Records of negotiations also suggests that the flight took place in thick fog. The pilot had only a few moments to convey the message that he begins to rise above the cloud layer.
The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, about 30 miles Northwest of downtown Los Angeles, after departing from John Wayne in orange County at 9:06 local time.