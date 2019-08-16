The recalculation of pensions in August: what to prepare Ukrainians
Pension Fund of Ukraine began to Finance pensions Aug 2019. About it reports a press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Also financed housing subsidies.
“01.08.2019 year the Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule started funding pensions and housing subsidies. On pension payments directed UAH 1.2 billion on housing subsidies to 5.5 million UAH”, — stated in the message.
We will remind, the representative of President Vladimir Zelensky in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus has announced plans for the President’s Office to expand the number of grantees. In particular, it is planned to increase the number of pensioners receiving subsidies.
