The recalculation of pensions in August: what to prepare Ukrainians

| August 16, 2019 | Business | No Comments
Loading...

Pension Fund of Ukraine began to Finance pensions Aug 2019. About it reports a press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Also financed housing subsidies.

Перерасчет пенсий в августе: к чему готовиться украинцам

“01.08.2019 year the Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule started funding pensions and housing subsidies. On pension payments directed UAH 1.2 billion on housing subsidies to 5.5 million UAH”, — stated in the message.

We will remind, the representative of President Vladimir Zelensky in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus has announced plans for the President’s Office to expand the number of grantees. In particular, it is planned to increase the number of pensioners receiving subsidies.

Share Button
Loading...

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.