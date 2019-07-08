The recognition of Montica and Jiji on my knees: the best moments of the super final “Vote. Children-5”
Live “Voice. Children-5” (“1+1”) was opened by the winner of “Eurovision-2018” Netta, performing his hit single “Toy” together with all participants of the super final. Incendiary room forced to go on stage all the coaches of the project — Jamal, Jiji, Positivity and Nadia Dorofeeva.
For the title of the children’s “Voices of the country” fought for six young singers — Alexander of Zazanashvili and Karina of Stolba (command “Time and Glass”), Veronica Morska and jarosław Karpuk (Jiji), Barbara Koshevaya and Nikita Achkasov (Jamal).
All participants were accompanied by a live orchestra under the baton of famous music producer Ruslan QUINTA.
The broadcast consisted of two stages, in each of which the audience could vote for their favorite.
Opened competitions live team Jiji. The first came on the scene the youngest participant of the Superfinal Veronica Sea. The girl was already won many music competitions.
– I have often won competitions, — said Veronica, before performance. — But then it came so strong that they are not afraid to lose.
Veronica appeared, hovering above the stage on a large disco ball, singing legendary hit group “ABBA” “Mamma mia”.
– Well done! chanted the little girl room.
– You acted like a real actress, ‘ said Nadia.
– That artists become stars — supported the party Jiji.
The young man from the village of Old Vyzhevka Kabuka Ukrainian Yaroslav called Elvis Presley. Yaroslav supported the people’s artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov, saying that in Ukraine there are few strong baritones.
– My place — on stage — said Yaroslav, going to the Grand final.
At the Superfinal Jaroslav sang the song the winner of “Eurovision-2019” Duncan, Lawrence “Arcade”.
It is very difficult to sing a song for another hearing after the victory — said Jamal. — You have made it very much like a man.
– I remember the time when we Yaroslav picked the song — remember Jiji. — We wanted something new. And it turned out!
The final performance of the team Jiji became joint coach with the wards with the hit “I’m Sarah”. Urging viewers to vote for his pupils, Jiji even knelt down!
The first of the star guests in the Grand final on the stage of “the Voice” made the band “KAZKA” new hit “Song Smulevich Ducat”.
In the struggle for the victory joined team Jamala.
The most important advice that I gave to my finalists, — to try during a live show all the work done to be with a cold mind and a warm heart, — said “FACTS” Jamal. — I don’t hide the fact that it will be difficult: pressure rolls, all scurrying around, trying to cheat. Competitions are stressful. We need to do our best to ignore the outside noise and focus on the “why and what for you on stage “Voice.” A higher power will help, if distancing from the hustle and bustle, gossip and empty talk!
The actor’s daughter “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh Cooking, for the second time takes part in the “Voice”. However, the star father due to the tour schedule, couldn’t be on live.
– I’ll do anything to win, and no I did not break it, — said Varia.
The participant went into the final with a song Jamala “Creel”.
– Cooking has always surprised me, said Jiji. — Cool!
– Varya wanted to sing this song, — said Jamal. Thank you for the performance. You’re a strong girl, to be a child of famous people is not easy.
Nikita Achkasov, who is called Ukrainian Elton John, performed their hit famous musician “Rocket man”.
– I want to inspire people to do only what they like, ‘ said Nikita.
– It was magical, said the Positive.
– Nikita, I am very proud of you, ‘ said Jamal. — Thank you that you chose me as a coach. You are very talented!
I’m so worried today, — said “FACTS” Nikita. This is a very important day and I tried to keep my emotions to perform at your best. And I am pleased that earlier classmates laughed at me, now support me and glad I was able to make it this far in the project.
Barbara and Nikita was inspired by Jamal the joint command number — song reparse Alyona Alyona “Fish”.
– Thank you that we have a real musical show where we can listen to such talented children, ‘ said Jamal, referring to the audience.
During the voting, on the stage of “the Voice” was made by the popular band “The Hardkiss” with the hit “Heart”.
The first stage of the Superfinal closed team coaches “Time and Glass”.
– I am so honored to be on this stage, — admitted “FACTS” Alexander Tatarashvili. But I still can’t believe this is happening to me. I have an incredible teammate Karin. We became friends and now before her speech, I worried, as for himself. I am very grateful to my mentors for their faith and support. I will try to justify their hopes.
Karina of Stolba long been called one of the clear winners of the draft. Karina sang the song “Sky” band “Alone in canoe”.
Thanks for the song choice, ‘ said Jamal. — Just super!
– It was the room ready for the big stage, said Positive.
– You are the first person, after which I realized that I wanted to be a producer — admitted Nadia. It was very stylish!
Oh, I still can’t believe I’m in the final — admitted “FACTS” Karina. — I remember going to the “Blind auditions” wanted to deploy at least one chair, and dreamed that the parents believed in my talent. If before the “Knockout” my family doubted that I can now see their tears of pride, and this is the biggest reward for me. Dad said, “What are you a lawyer?! You are the real singer!”
Alexander Tatarashvili already among the best of votes for all time of existence of the project all over the world! For the Superfinal Sasha chose a song Nino Katamadze “Once in the street”. In the end, he couldn’t hold back the tears.
– Georgia, are proud of their singer, said Jiji. — You’re unique!
You’re still young man, but with a huge heart and a beautiful voice, said the Positive.
Karina of Stolba, Alexander Tatarashvili and the group “Time and Glass” prepared for the Grand final song Kuzma “People Yak korabl”.
During the voting for the team “Time and Glass” on stage “Voices” were made by their colleague at the production company, Michelle Andrade.
Her new hit single “Solo” on stage of “the Voice” coach came out of the project Jamal.
For the announcement of the results of the audience voting, all participants and their coaches took the stage of “the Voice”. The struggle in the project continued: Jaroslav Karpuk (command Jiji), Barbara Koshevaya (ward Jamala) and Alexander Tatarashvili (mentors — “Time and Glass”). Each of the finalists performed their hit, which he came to the project.
The struggle for the victory of the first of the three started jarosław Karpuk with the song of Elvis Presley.
– Not so easy to be an artist, said Jiji. — For me you are the winner. Like you, one in Ukraine. I’m proud of you!
Barbara Koshevaya second time came on stage in the Grand final with the song Christina Aguilera.
– Var only 11 years old and she’s singing very difficult music, ‘ said Jamal. She is very musical girl.
Alexander Tatarashvili performed “All by myself”, which he launched all the coaches ‘ chairs in the blind auditions.
I love you, Ukraine, — said Sasha.
– The fire that burns in you, carry on, are asked a Positive.
During the audience voting on stage of “the Voice”, with the Duo for the song “Run”, came out last year’s winner of the project Danelia Tuleshov and popular singer, her coach Dima Monatic.
All the participants were very strong I am for all the sick, said Danelia. — Ukraine has become my second home.
– Today, all worthy of winning! said Monatic. — I admit, I’m rooting for all the participants.
Closed the performance the guests of “the Voice” Netta with the hit “Nana banana”.
– I like all the participants, ‘ said Netta. — They are just unreal!
After the counting of votes, the constant leading of the project — Yuriy Gorbunov and Katya Osadcha — was named the winner of the fifth season. They became 12-year-old singer from Georgia Alexander Tatarashvili. Sasha was so moved by this that tears couldn’t even say anything from the stage.
