The red thread on his hand on the stack of bills and the wallet. How the rich use it to get richer
If someone had told me 20 years that the red thread, purse color, and other attributes affect well-being, it is not taken seriously. Now I’m not so young, have wisdom and experience, and can confidently say that professionalism is not everything that can attract a lot of money.
Today I would like to raise a red thread that is a magnet for money. You probably saw her wrapped wrist. Indirectly, this affects the enrichment, but in fact its main purpose is protection from the evil eye.
But the red thread in your purse or on the bills you will see the rich people. The color red has powerful energy that opens the cash flows and attracts a large bill. Often it is tied Chinese coins (3 pieces), which also affects wealth.
Really strong this ritual wealth becomes when is your birthday belongs to the fire element. This Is The Aries, Sagittarians, Leos. They are under the influence of Mars and Sun, which are the strongest magnets for self-actualization in the material plane.
For example, I’m a Sagittarius, and was surprised to notice how easier they were given money. Can not hurt the red thread of the representatives of the earth element (money will be much more, but in circulation), water (there will be more funds for investment). Especially Libras Gemini and Aquarius the thread in the purse are necessary, as the representatives of the air element rarely has financial stability because of their lightweight nature.