The referees Committee of the UAF issued a verdict on the controversial refereeing of the match “Dinamo” – “spike”
Sergey Boyko
The referees Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) at its meeting considered the refereeing of the match 27th round of the Favbet League between “Dynamo” and “Colossus” (2:1).
In the end, the Committee of arbitrators recognized the right decisions of the referee Serhiy Boyko.
Recall that in the match, which took place in Kiev, smartly appointed 4 penalties (2 each at the gate for each team) and on 62 minutes left in the minority Kolos by removing Kirill Petrov.
In the Committee’s opinion, the referee made only two errors in the match, which was fixed with a system VAR. The first episode – the fall of Benjamin Verbicha in the 76th minute, after which Boyko said the 11-meter mark. However, after watching the replay the penalty was cancelled.
The second wrong decision Boyko was the episode with the foul Ephraim De Pins in the penalty area “of the Ear”. The referee continued the match, but changed his mind after reviewing the time, having appointed a penalty.
The other three penalties, which put Boyko was appointed right, including disciplinary sanctions for the players.