The rejection of daily dessert healthy
Reduction of the daily diet of 300 calories a day lowers the risk of heart disease, diabetes and dementia. To such conclusion scientists from Duke University in the United States.
Try daily eat 300 calories less that corresponds to one piece of cake or multiple cakes. In other words, eliminate from your diet daily desserts, And thus you will be able to reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes, dementia, heart attacks and strokes. And this is true not only for people who are overweight but also for those who have perfect proportions. Such findings made by American scientists in the experiment with the participation of 218 people who reduced their calories by a quarter.
Participants in this experiment can be called courageous because of the diet they adhere to, for research purposes, as long as two years. By the end of the observation period it was found that people not only lost weight and kept those proportions, but reduced the risk of metabolic diseases like diabetes. In addition, in General, reduced the level of inflammatory processes in the body.
The authors can not say exactly why has been achieved such results. However, they suggested that even a slight restriction of calories on a daily basis, for example, in case of refusal desserts, healthy people with any weight.