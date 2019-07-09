The rejection of saturated fat does more harm than good
In complete elimination of this type of fats from the diet people are deprived of the essential nutrients contained in eggs, chocolate, meat and cheese. The authors of the study criticized the recommendations of the world health organization.
First year academics and experts in the field of healthy nutrition urge mankind to limit and better and not to exclude from the diet of saturated fats. And now a new study has shown that the implementation of this recommendation will bring health more harm than good. Eggs, dark chocolate, meat and cheese, for example, contain large amounts of saturated fats, but these products also have many important for our health nutrients and vitamins. If you exclude all this from food, in the end, the benefits of avoiding saturated fats will offset the harmful consequences of other deficiencies.
More than a dozen scientists from Europe and the United States published a document which calls on the international community to stop demonizing saturated fats. Mostly they are found in milk, cheese, meat, butter and dairy products, as well as in chocolate and cream. It is known that saturated fats increase the risk of heart disease, but many products containing them are useful for other reasons. These products by themselves reduce the risk of heart disease, type II diabetes and non-communicable diseases like cancer.
For many years, scientists are debating about the benefits and harms of saturated fat. It is proved that they increase cholesterol. But in containing their products chock-full of vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, iron, and zinc. Body without all these components is simply not enough.