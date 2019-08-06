The release of the child from the tenth floor of the Tate Modern teenager – aggressive schizophrenic
Became known the details of the incident that occurred on 4 August in one of the most famous museums in the world — London’s Tate Modern gallery. As reported by “FACTS”, 17-year-old dropped from the observation platform, located on the tenth floor of the building, six-year-old boy, snatching the baby from his mother. The boy, who was a Frenchman by nationality, is in hospital in serious condition. However, the doctors hope that he will survive.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the teenager, whose name was not disclosed, suffered from schizophrenia and frequently having episodes of aggression. However, as medical professionals say, it will differ frighteningly high intelligence. Out on the street and in public places it can only accompanied by two guardians. However, somehow the guy managed to elude his guards.
In the gallery he attracted the attention of visitors to strange behavior. Before you drop down the little tourist from France, he chased the other kids whose parents rushed to get their kids away from inappropriate guy who has a high stature and strong physique.
After the teenager threw the child from the observation platform, he grabbed a nearby male visitors. One of them punched him in the face. The young man was silent, showed no emotion and did not resist. He was locked in the toilet until the police arrive. Screaming mother of the baby tried to climb over the fence to get to her child, fallen on the projecting roof of the fifth floor. She had to hold on to power.
Later on a question why he did that, the detainee said a policeman that the whole “blame social services”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter