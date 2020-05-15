The relocation, adaptation and business: three success stories of Kyrgyz people in the United States
Moving to another country is always stressful. But it is connected not only with huge amounts of documents and things, and mostly with the lack of familiar and adapting to new conditions. About his experience of moving the publication Weproject.Media 3 told of a native of Kyrgyzstan.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Nursel Koigeldiev, the native town of Cholpon — ATA, entrepreneur
About moving
I live in the US since 2011. The future husband left for the States, settled down and invited me in.
Adaptation has taken years. I had weak knowledge of the English language. First, go to language courses, but we had to combine study with work, and it turned out not so thoroughly as we would like. Mostly learned English through practice in communication.
About business
My passion and hobby — cooking. I have no special education, but since childhood I love to cook and get pleasure from it.
In the restaurant business I am 16 years old. In Issyk-Kul we have long been a summer cafe. In 2011, my sister opened the school in Bishkek. Sister has financed the opening of a cafe, but the investment proved unsuccessful and we went bankrupt. I was disappointed and vowed that the restaurant business is not coming back.
In the United States, we first lived in Los Angeles. Then moved to San Francisco. Almost a year ago I started to cook at home. First I replaced a friend who was preparing cakes at home, then I was asked to cook for someone’s birthday. People came to my house and took away the food. He started the flow and I was prepared to order every day cakes and hot meals, only the Kyrgyz national cuisine.
Six months later I realized that I was in the kitchen. Casually in conversation with a friend found out he rents space to rent. So he opened a small establishment.
We only cook national dishes: beshbarmak, plov, Manty, Shochu, Laghman, kuyrdak. To date, half of the clients come from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries, and the other half by the Americans.
We work without advertising, because people come back — they like my cooking. Word of mouth works, the visitors recommend that place to each other.
Not everything can be measured in money. More important to me that the person was satisfied. I want people to leave us in a good mood. Sometimes you just need to say a kind word, support.
The complexities
The main difficulty I encountered frames.
Americans are open-minded omnivores. They love to try new tastes. The complexities of doing business in the field of restaurant business should not be.
No one will treat the matter as responsibly as you. The workers will be sick leaves, you should always be alert.
Recommendations for those who want to open business in USA
There are plenty of opportunities for development of small and medium-sized businesses. But we used to complicate, not to believe in yourself. If there is a stimulus, the zeal, the faith, to open things up here don’t even need a lot of money.
Doolot of Kerimbekov, hometown — Karakol, Software Developer
About moving
I first came to the US on a student visa. A bachelor’s degree and master’s degree students, worked as a developer for about three years. Then went to Kyrgyzstan for personal reasons.
Adaptation did not cause major difficulties, I came here as a young.
About business
Initially I wanted to set up a business in the IT field of studies at the programmer. Subsequently I have always had ideas in IT-sphere.
If you want to open a business in the United States, must collaborate with the right people
When people with the same interests and goals get together, always come up with good ideas.
The company is called peaksoft.us. We do outsourcing, we take orders in the States and send them to Kyrgyzstan. The development team is located in Bishkek, they are working on a product, while we negotiate with clients and resolve all the legal issues.
The business model proved successful. Customers appreciate us for what we are working on quality. We have competitive prices, as developers located in Kyrgyzstan.
The complexities
Difficulties are always and everywhere. In the initial stages they were in, that had to solve many legal issues, prepare a large number of documents.
When we created the team also faced difficulties. It was important to bring together the strengths of specialists.
Recommendations for those who want to open business in USA
If you want to open a business in the United States, must collaborate with the right people. If they know American culture and market, it will be a big plus. From the very beginning to move in that direction, where you have the ability, knowledge and experience.
Elmira Dragusanu, hometown — Bishkek, President of Spa Lashes, Inc
About moving
The first time I came to the US nine years ago. I wanted to be charged with new ideas, culture, philosophy, and to bring all of this in Kyrgyzstan. But acquainted with the country closer, I realized that I need to stay to learn. And after three or four months wanted to come here and carry the child.
To adapt to the United States was not easy. To learn a language and be fluent, it took several months of hard training and sleepless nights. Learn with knowledge from native speakers, homework was difficult. I could not imagine that in a few years I’ll speak English and to teach others.
About the company
I grew up in the business environment. Before moving to the States I had my own business in Kyrgyzstan.
The first four years we lived in new York. And five years ago moved to Los Angeles.
I opened a SPA in 2015. But the preparation for this began long before this moment. To open a case in the States, you first need to obtain license and permits. It takes time and effort. By law, the prospective cosmetologist must undergo 600 hours of continuous study.
Salon specializiruetsya on cosmetology. The Spa Lashes five-star rating on all platforms.
A year later opened an Academy. Suddenly freed the neighboring room, and we decided not to wait. At the opening of the Academy at the invitation came to the mayor of the city of Burbank, he participated in the ribbon-cutting. Also our guest was the Prince of Germany.
At the Academy we organize training of specialists of beauty industry. Some of the courses I conduct myself.
In 2018, we have launched another business — the production of its own line of products. We have a registered trademark, and people already recognize the brand. Customers are mainly Americans and only two to three percent of the countrymen and people from Kazakhstan, Russia and other CIS countries.
We live and work in Burbank, here are all of the known Studio: Warner Brothers, Disney, Nickelodeon. In 2016, residents voted for Lashes Spa as the best salon of the city. And we get this title for three consecutive years.
Open every year a new direction and to expand risky, but I was able to clearly see a goal and believe that we will succeed. Besides, I have always supported the family. The business part of the duties takes on the spouse.
Recommendations for those who want to open business in the U.S.
USA is the land of opportunity. Follow your dream and don’t stop before difficulties.
