The remains of a canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria, will be transported home (PHOTOS)

Body of canadian soldier killed in parachute exercises in Bulgaria, tonight will be returned home.

Scorer Patrick LaBrie was killed after something went wrong during a training parachute jumps from low altitude Monday night.

He was from Buckingham, Quebec city, located near Ottawa.

The Department of homeland security announced that the remains of LaBrie will be delivered to Ottawa by plane at 8 PM, which will meet the commander of the unit.

The military will investigate the death of LaBrie.

At least three other soldiers were injured during a training exercise conducted by the United States, including 2 Americans. However, the Department contends that these cases are not linked.