The remains of the disgraced General Secretary of the CCP Zhao Ziyang was buried after 14 years after death (PHOTOS)

The remains of the Chinese politician Zhao Ziyang, who died in 2005, was buried in Beijing in a closed ceremony, reports “Interfax” with reference to BBC News. The former Secretary General was buried in the cemetery on the Northern outskirts of the Chinese capital on Friday. The ceremony was allowed to be present only close relatives of the deceased.

The fact that the funeral has confirmed BBC News the daughter of a Chinese politician Wang Annan. “A small ceremony was held in the atmosphere of the world,” said van Annan. She also apologized for not have announced the event publicly. According to the woman, relatives of the deceased policy until the very last minute didn’t know whether they will get approval from Chinese authorities for the funeral.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, for the family of Zhao Ziyang, these funerals have become “small victory”. After the politician died in 2005 at age 85, and was cremated, the Chinese authorities wanted to bury his ashes in a special cemetery for officials under heavy guard. However, the family was against it, because she wanted to visit the place of burial, when she wants. In the end, the ashes of Zhao Ziyang 14 years was kept in his house in downtown Beijing.

Zhao Ziyang was one of the leading reformers in China, introduces in the country the principles of market economy. He held the post of General Secretary of the Communist party of China in 1987-1989. In the West it was considered one of the most liberal and open of the Chinese secretaries, and the media called the “Chinese Gorbachev,” comparing of Zhao Ziyang with the first and last President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev.

Zhao Ziyang was removed from office for supporting the students protesting in Tiananmen square in Beijing in 1989. Zhao Czyzn advocated the peaceful settlement of the conflict. In the end, defeated supporters of the military option, and the Secretary General was removed from all posts and placed under house arrest. No charges he was not nominated.