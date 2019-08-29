The Renaissance faire and festival unicycles: how to spend a weekend in new York city (August 30 – September 1)
What: Interactive exhibition about the color
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Color Factory 251 Spring Street New York, NY 10013
Read more: This interactive exhibition was designed and launched to help visitors find fun and important moments for the color. On an area of almost 7 square kilometers, you can explore the 16 rooms, which presents fascinating exhibits. The feature of the exhibition is that all the visitors can be photographed without the phone, on request at the entrance will give a special card to scan at certain points, which will be made to send the photos directly to email. It offers a lot of surprises and gifts.
Cost: $0-38
What it is: an Unusual Museum Mmuseumm
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Mmuseumm, Cortlandt Alley 4 New York, NY 10013
Read more: the smallest Museum in new York city explains his goal is quite simple: “this is always weird. It must be weird for the Neanderthals. It was now strange to the inhabitants of the middle Ages. While the modern present is definitely very weird.” Consisting of only one room, Mmuseumm shows the objects that highlight just how strange can be normal stuff. There are staples for bread, fit anti snoring, selfie-sticks, bowls and much more, combined with descriptions that will make you laugh and think.
Cost: $5.
What: Festival of unicycles
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Governors Island
Read more: From 29 August to 1 September in new York city’s 10th annual festival of unicycles New York City Unicycle Festival. This event brings together world class performers, recreational riders, mountain bikers riding on unicycles and drive on the road, inventors unicycle vehicle along with circus enthusiasts, fans of extreme sports or unusual spectacles. The organizers also conduct a variety of shows, master-classes, arrange hockey and basketball on unicycles, beginners will learn to manage this kind of transport on a special platform. Guests of all ages will find activities and lessons for everyone.
Cost: Free.
What: the Rink at Chelsea Piers
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: 61 Chelsea Piers 23rd St. at the Hudson River New York 10011
Read more: no need to wait for winter to go ice skating in new York. Rink at Chelsea Piers is open all year. Unlike other indoor ice rinks, this one has huge Windows with a great view of the Hudson river.
Cost: $6 skate rental, $12 — the entrance to the rink.
What: Shakespeare in Bryant Park
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Bryant Park, New York, 10018
Read more: the Theater troupe, The Drilling Company traditionally holds its annual free performances under the stars in Bryant Park.
From August 30 through September 1, guests will be able to watch the famous Shakespeare play “Otelo”.
Othello, the moor, gained fame as a great commander. He meets with Desdemona, the daughter of Brabantio. Amazed him with tales of military campaigns, the girl falls in love with Othello and secretly crowned him. Brabantio turns to the Doge of Venice, believing that the moor has fall in love with Desdemona by means of witchcraft. However, Othello manages to convince everyone that Desdemona is completely free in his will: “It is me for the meal loved, but I did — the compassion for him.” He gets the assignment to take command of a distant garrison, and went there with his young wife, but their family life is not very rosy.
Cost: Free.
What: the Opera festival HD MET
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan, NY 1002З
Read more: In this traditional summer festival is the most famous Opera singers gather crowds of fans of this art form. Their performances are demonstrated on the big screen.
All screenings are completely free with the option to purchase drinks and snacks at the nearby food trucks.
From 30 August to 1 September the audience for Opera: “La Fanciulla del West” by Puccini, “La Fille du Régiment” by Donizetti and “Luisa Miller” by Verdi.
Cost: Free.
What: the Idea of Juliet’s mother
When: Friday-Saturday, 30-31 August.
Where: Summit Rock, Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Read more: Melissa bell in his play describes the life of the mother of Juliet in the years before the events of “Romeo and Juliet”. The performance is supported by the Barefoot Shakespeare Company’s in Central Park.
Cost: Free.
What: an Evening of jazz with the Russian singer Alina Engibaryan
When: Friday-Saturday, 30-31 August.
Where: Littlefield 635 Sackett Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
Read more: Alina Engibaryan was born in Rostov-on-don. Performed at festivals in Russia, Germany, Czech Republic, Serbia with such internationally acclaimed stars as vocalist Dennis Rowland, saxophonists Jerry Bergonzi and Dave Liebman, trombonist Wycliff Gordon, bassist Joris Teppe, pianist and conductor Milan Svoboda.
At this concert together with Alina on one stage there will be Gengis Don & The Empire, Alonzo Demetrius and The Ego.
Cost: $10.
What: the Renaissance Fair in new York
When: Saturday-Sunday, August 31 — September 1.
Where: 600 Route 17A, Tuxedo Park NY
Read more: Every fall new York back in the old knightly days. Renaissance Pleasure Faire — the old historic fair in the United States.
The Renaissance faire covers the territory of 8 hectares near the town of Tuxedo. The event features themed entertainment: tea party with the Queen, jousting tournaments, different views, and also many delicious drinks and treats.
Cost: From $13.
What: consecration of the Orthodox chapel of the Dormition
When: Saturday, August 31 from 10:00.
Where: Ukrainian American Youth Association Camp (CYM), 8853 US-209, Ellenville, NY 12428
Read more: the Lords of the Consecration of Metropolitan Anthony and Archbishop Daniel of the Ukrainian Orthodox chapel of the assumption of the blessed virgin Mary is the result of fruitful work of the brotherhood to them. SV. Vladimir and Sisterhood them. Of the blessed virgin Mary at the Church of All Saints in new York for two years.
In the program: the consecration of the chapel of the bishops of the UOC in the USA, the service of God, concert, history of the chapel and how did they repair it, the financial report and to thank the donors, a report on the work accomplished and interesting facts, Ukrainian music and a delicious barbecue picnic.
Cost: $5.
