The renaming of Macedonia did not help: the EU refused to expand
At the summit of heads of state and government of EU countries in Brussels on 17-18 October was considered not only a new agreement between the UK and the EU Brexit. As it turned out, the question was raised about further expansion of the European Union. It seemed that all chances of EU membership have North Macedonia. The former Yugoslav Republic were able to solve a long-standing issue with Greece, which prevented its entry into the EU because of the name of the country. Everything in Brussels has repeatedly said that this was the only obstacle to the North of Macedonia in the European family friendly.
It turned out, French President Emmanuel Macron has a special opinion on this matter. He said that the EU must first deal with their “current membership”, and only then think about expansion. Makron requires a “profound improvement” in the EU institutions and the General rules by which to live the Union of European States. In his opinion, Brexit, the immigration crisis and a number of other major trials have demonstrated the acute problems existing in the EU.
Hammering the last nail in the coffin, which was placed at the summit in Brussels, the hope of Northern Macedonia for a speedy accession to the EU, macron said that the level of the fight against corruption in the country remains insufficient.
This statement has caused confusion among the other participants of the summit. But to persuade the French President, they could not. In consequence, the EU refused to set a date to start negotiations with North Macedonia. In the best case in Brussels will return to this issue in January 2020.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the decision of Macron “a historic mistake”. He was supported by the head of the European Council Donald Tusk and Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. Italian politician added that “very disappointed” by the stance taken by France. German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautiously noted that Northern Macedonia the chance to appear in 2020 after January 1, the EU for six months will be chaired by Croatia.
The Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev (pictured in the header) does not hide his disappointment and irritation. “We are a victim of the historical mistakes of the EU. I am disappointed and angry, and I know that all of our citizens feel the same way”, — he said in a televised address to the nation.
Zaev announced the holding of early parliamentary elections. He believes that now the people should identify the path that goes North of Macedonia. And the election results will show it. Zaev has expressed hope, that the majority of citizens of the Republic will not abandon the idea of joining the EU. The final decision on the holding of parliamentary elections in Northern Macedonia, is made by the President.
North Macedonia is not the only one who was affected by the position of the Macron. It also deferred consideration of the application of Albania. In General in Brussels are still applications from Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Dissatisfaction with the decision of the EU summit, has expressed Washington. In the United States believe that early accession of the former Yugoslav republics and Albania into the EU is the guarantor of stability and security in the Balkans. In Washington surprised that Brussels does not notice the important reforms that have been implemented North of Macedonia in recent years. Recall the application from Skopje arrived in Brussels in 2005.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter