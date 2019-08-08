The renowned striker “Manchester United” have moved to Italy for 80 million euros (photo, video)
The best scorer in the history of the Belgian national team (48 goals in 81 games), the 192-centimeter striker “Manchester United” Romelu Lukaku in the closing day of the transfer window in England has signed a contract with Italian inter, who recently headed the ex-Chelsea FC and Antonio Conte. The transfer amount was 80 million euros, 8.5 million red devils can get in the form of bonuses. Also Manchester United will get 5 percent of the amount in the event of resale of the player to another club. Salary the bronze medalist of the world Cup 2018 will be inter € 9 million per year.
Inter was the only club that I wanted, because “inter” is not for everyone. I’m here to bring back “black and blue” to the top” — said the footballer.
By the way, because United have sold Lukaku before the expiry of the first contract, the Reds will have to pay 5 million euros to his former club — Everton FC (“United” Belgian has moved for 75 million).
As you know, most recently, Lukaku went on strike and demanded to sell him to another club. Soccer player practiced on the basis of the Belgian “Anderlecht”. For failing to appear in the camp of the team Manchester United striker fined for 435 thousand Euro.
Last season, the 26-year-old Lukaku scored 15 goals and gave four assists in 45 matches for “Manchester United” in all the tournaments. The agreement with Manchester United striker calculated until June 30, 2024 and includes an option to renew for one season.
The football agent Federico Pastorello himself and romelu Lukaku are pleased with the completion of the transaction
Note that, in addition to “Manchester United” footballer with Congolese roots played for Anderlecht, Chelsea, “WBA” and “Everton” t-shirt which was scored by Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League.
