The representative of the government of Iran has confirmed the fact of explosion at the spaceport, from which ‘disown’ trump (PHOTO)

Loading...

The official representative of the government of Iran, Ali Rabia confirmed the fact of explosion at the launch site in Iran. On Monday reports broadcasting company IRIB. Previously, the explosion already discussed in the social networks of the American President Donald trump, who pointedly denied U.S. involvement in the incident.

“The government discussed the explosion at launch complex. At that time the satellite has not yet been transferred to this place,” said Rabia. According to him, “the explosion occurred due to technical reasons”, reports TASS.

Rabia Ali also criticized the “enemies of Iran”, which used the information about the explosion as an excuse “to declare that they are able to infiltrate the Iranian government for sabotage and espionage,” reports France24.

Earlier, the President of the United States Donald trump posted on his Twitter satellite image of the Iranian launch site, which you can see the destruction after the explosion. The photograph of an American President was accompanied by a significant comment: “the United States of America not involved in a catastrophic accident, which occurred during the preparation for the launch of the carrier rocket Safir SLV on launch pad One Semnan in Iran. I wish Iran all the best of luck in determining what happened on the Playground.”

On Thursday, National public radio reported that Iran attempted to launch the rocket from the spaceport of Imam Khomeini, which was unsuccessful

On Friday, the Minister of information and communication technology of Iran Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi denied information about a failed satellite launch. According to him, “in fact satellite “Nahid-1″ in good condition and is now on the test site.”