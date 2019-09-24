The representative of Ukraine at “Eurovision” was in the list of the most beautiful people in the world
The representative of Ukraine at Eurovision, a popular singer MELOVIN, recently presented a new song “You” claims to be the most beautiful man in the world. An artist with an extraordinary appearance for the second time in the prestigious rating of TC Candler.
His name appeared among the nominees on the official page of the edition of TC Candler. Konstantin Bocharov (the real name of the singer) became the only Ukrainian in the list.
TC Candler each year is the ranking of the most beautiful people in the world. Nominees are chosen by the subscribers in the network. The project shows the actual preferences of people.
The title of the most beautiful coast will compete with famous Hollywood beauties. Among the nominees — world stars Robert Pattinson, kit Harington, Mario Casas, Chris Evans, Jamie Dornan, Daniel Radcliffe, Matthew bomer, and others.
We will remind, recently have chosen the most beautiful girl Ukraine. The honorable title and the crown was Margaret Pasha from Kharkov. In an interview with “FACTS” she told me about the behind the scenes of the competition and his personal life.
