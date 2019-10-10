The representative of Ukraine at “Junior Eurovision-2019” has released a music video for a song

13-year-old from Kiev Sofia Ivanko, who will represent Ukraine at “Junior Eurovision-2019”, has released a music video for the song The Spirit Of Music.

The video appeared on YouTube.

The clip was directed Dmitry Avdeev. The shooting took place in the heart of Kiev — Podol.

In the video the girls appeared in the Eurovision commentator Timur Miroshnichenko , the representative of “Junior Eurovision-2018” Daria Krasnowiecki.

In the comments netizens bombarded the girl with words of support and congratulations.

