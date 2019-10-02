The Republican majority leader in the Senate acknowledged that will be forced to consider the matter of impeachment Trump: ‘no choice not to be’ (PHOTOS)

The procedure of impeachment, which was launched by the house of representatives, the lower house of the Parliament of the United States, may well lead to depriving the President of Donald trump’s power, despite the opinion of skeptics that the upper house of Congress where the majority supports trump the Republicans will not argue the decision of impeachment.

But in fact the Senate, if necessary, intends to follow the rules of impeachment and conduct the trial if the lower house approves the indictment.

As stated by the TV channel CNBS Republican majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, “I will have no choice.” “How long will it take is another question. However, I will have no choice but to act on the Senate rules of impeachment,” said the Republican.

The lower house, with most Democrats, has officially launched impeachment proceedings on 25 September, after it became known that the so-called “informant” from the intelligence community gave lawmakers a report of a possible violation of the trump U.S. law. Allegedly, trump during a July phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was allegedly asked to find dirt on hunter Biden – the son of his rival in future elections, ex-Vice-President Joseph Biden. The Vice President was in charge of the us-Ukrainian relations, and Biden, Jr., was part of the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company “Burisma”. Trump asked Zelensky to begin investigation of Biden in Ukraine in exchange for 400 million dollars of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Democrat Biden now is the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, sought to use it to get re-elected for a second term.

The white house last week released the transcript of the July conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that trump was not made from Zelensky of the investigation against hunter Biden in exchange for financial and military assistance. The U.S. Department of justice, which simultaneously performs the functions of the attorney General, not found in the content of the phone call violations of the national legislation, as well as grounds for further investigation.

Impeachment, under the Constitution of the United States, involves the prosecution by dismissal of Federal employees, including the President of the United States, if “they are found guilty of treason, bribery or other serious crimes and misdemeanors”.

The exclusive prerogative to formulate and to press charges does the House of representatives. Congressmen do vote to refer the matter to its legal Committee, which is investigating the charges. If there is a base that prepares the actual indictment.

After approval by the Committee, the document is sent to the house of representatives of the whole. For approval requires a simple majority vote that the current balance of forces lawmakers of the U.S. Democratic party could theoretically gain.

If approved, the charges are transferred to the Senate, where the procedure turns into a trial. The house of representatives it is actually favored by the prosecution and the senators play the role of jurors. To the impeachment took place, it is necessary not less than two-thirds of senators (67).

Since the beginning of this year, the Republicans (following the November mid-term elections) is in the upper house of Congress, with 53 seats out of 100.