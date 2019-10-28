The requests of the Russians for political asylum in Israel will be considered under the accelerated procedure (PHOTO)

Israel will consider the requests of citizens of the Russian Federation about granting of political asylum under the accelerated procedure, said in a statement on the website of the Department for population registration and immigration.

“In recent years we have seen this phenomenon as a “refugee tourism”. Thousands of people from different countries come to Israel and immediately on the arrival of asylum seekers to obtain legal right to work as long as their request. This phenomenon has created a heavy load on the system in General and the office dealing with asylum issues in particular, which leads to a lengthening of the review process of such requests”, – said in a statement. In this regard, it was decided to consider such requests of the citizens of Russia under the accelerated procedure.

The Israeli authorities in the first half of 2019 was not allowed into the country about three thousand citizens of Russia, stopping them in the area of border control. About this TASS said a diplomatic source. However, over the 12 months 2018, this figure reached 4.5 thousand, and in 2017, it was 1.4 thousand people.

Russian diplomats offered to the Israeli authorities to reduce the terms of consideration of requests for asylum, as already done in relation to citizens of Ukraine and Georgia, and are waiting for more clear rules and procedures, refusing entry to the country. The parties also agree that, to increase the number of Russian-speaking officers of the border-passport control at international airports, to improve the conditions for the expectations “interview”, if there is a need to establish operational contacts with consular officers.

Source RIA “Novosti” at the same time spoke out against the “mirror measures” in relation to entering the Russian Federation Israelis on the example of Ukraine. According to the interior Ministry of Ukraine in the first half of Israel has denied entry to a 2.5 thousand Ukrainians, while Ukraine over the same period was not allowed, only 716 of the Israelis, and after July 24 no failure on the part of the Eastern European States did not exist.