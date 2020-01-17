The researcher has lived for 60 days on the street and decided that would never give money to homeless people
Ed Stafford is a former British army captain, adventurer and traveler. In the framework of the documentary film, “60 days on the streets,” he decided on an experiment: leave son, wife and a comfortable home and become homeless for 2 months. This writes AdMe.ru.
He had to survive the winter without food, money or shelter and find out why people become vagrants and how to actually live homeless.
Homelessness is typical not only for countries with low incomes. According to 2018, in the UK there are 320 thousand people without a home or apartment (about 200 each). While more than half of these people live in London, and many homeless people are former soldiers.
Ed Stafford, which is currently 43 years old, decided to learn how to be on the streets of his colleagues and other people, and went with this purpose, on the streets of London, Manchester and Glasgow.
New extreme experience
Previously, ed has overcome a foot more than 6.4 thousand km of the Amazon and entered the Guinness Book of records as the first man who committed a similar journey. During filming for the Discovery channel ed lived for 60 days in isolation on Alora (an uninhabited island in Fiji) without food, water, clothing and tools.
There were times when it completely left the courage and he was ready to cry over every little thing, and days when he suffered from an unlimited appetite and couldn’t get enough. However, it is the experience of the homeless life was for him the most nervous and frightening.
Gained weight 5 kg
The life of a homeless man turned out to be more profitable than thought, ed. For the night, he could gather up from 100 to 200 pounds ($130-$260) more than the average Londoner gets to work.
In food it is also not needed: volunteers handing out free burgers to the homeless and other fast food, and obviously in larger quantities than was necessary.
In Glasgow ed has had 26 volunteers who distribute food, although the homeless were only two. One of the tramps even complained that people just overfeeding him.
60 days ed has gained more than 5 kg. Although he expected to starve and lose weight. However, the tests showed that if he continued to eat such fatty foods, you could bring yourself to cardiovascular diseases.
However, during the experiment, ed took a chance and sample the contents of the dumpster. In one of them he incidentally found a good salad. However, such a lunch is not delivered to Stafford pleasures: chewing it, he found inside someone else’s chewing gum.
Also, sometimes ed had to wash with water from toilet bowls in the toilets of café-bars. Because only in an enclosed booth can be completely naked and clean itchy from the sweat and dirt of the place.
Gained 100 pounds — and home, under the warm shower
It seemed to him that no one voluntarily not going to sleep in the cold, but in fact, many vagrants prefer the streets to the temporary shelter. One of the men for 20 minutes begged passers – £ 20 for a hostel, but spent it on drugs.
Ed was not the only fake poor: some, even having your own apartment, went in search of easy money in the streets. They beg for money for housing, and then spent it on drugs or booze.
One of those “homeless people”, Darren claimed that he was able to elicit from drunk passers-by up to 600 pounds per night, but usually gather up £ 100, he would go to his apartment for dinner and take a warm shower.
Another fake beggar after his release from prison, got an apartment, and at first was going to look for a job. However, employers offer £ 8 an hour did not suit him, and he chose an easier way of getting money.
And even the real homeless, according to ed, need not so much money, how much psychological help and adaptation. He also shared that despite the fact that he was fascinated by the surrounding people and even tied on the streets of London friendship, money to homeless people — both real and fake — it to give more will not/
As people find themselves on the street
Despite all the difficulties of life on the street, to the end of the experiment, ed felt some pleasure in complete freedom, without any regimes and restrictions. However, he stresses that even those who are resigned to their fate, the soul does not want to system by writing the hobo way of life.
Some escaped to the street from the parents of drug addicts to escape the violence from relatives, or homeless due to the difficult situation in childhood. In Manchester ed had met Dina — mother sestrih children.
According to the woman, she was for some time a model for Debenhams and M&S. Wrong her life went from 13 years old when her parents divorced and she went to live with a drug-addict mother. In 15 years, Dina fell in love with a guy and had children. Now her children live with her father, and she is forced to seek shelter in a temporary shelter constructed out of old tents and trucks.
Despite the fact that the woman is a drug addict, she is very worried because of separation from children. Dean was glad to share with its former military housing, and even gave him biscuits.
During participation in the experiment, ed had to deal with aggression and addiction, he saw the struggle of two vagrants in the best place, and it chased away the police and threatened with arrest for begging.
Once his sleeping bag was damp because someone has celebrated in his time of need. That was not the worst: some vagrants sleeping bags set on fire. But when ed after some time returned to the place where he slept together with Dinah, she found that her temporary shelter have already been harvested and it is not there.