The researchers assessed the dangers of “passive alcoholism”
Every fifth resident of the United States suffers from the actions of others committed in a state of intoxication, found researchers from the Institute of Oakland, California.
The authors of the new study noted that the harm of passive Smoking has been studied for decades but the problem of passive alcoholism remained outside the purview of experts.
Yet it exists, and its scale is very large. From someone else’s drunkenness only in the U.S. has 53 million people per year. We are talking about threats, harassment, property damage and vandalism, physical assaults, drunk driving, financial and family difficulties.
The most common were cases of threats and harassment they said 16% of respondents reported
Women are often faced with financial and family problems related to alcohol, men with property damage, vandalism and physical aggression.
The most vulnerable age group “under 25 years”.
They also found that people who drink alcohol (even small amounts), two to three times more likely to get into trouble.
The authors proposed to introduce special regulatory measures, for example, to set a minimum price for alcohol – this will benefit both the drinker and those around them.
Earlier, British scientists have found that alcohol is harmful even in small doses. Only one glass of wine or beer impairs self-control, even if the person do not feel.