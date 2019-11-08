The researchers found the remains of the foundations of ancient buildings on Mars
On Mars discovered the remains of the foundations of ancient buildings. According to ufologists, this finding constitutes evidence of the presence in the past on the planet an advanced civilization.
According to the experts at Paranormal Crucible, at a time when life on Earth was just beginning to emerge, Mars was not only habitable for living creatures, but was populated with a high intellect individuals.
This opinion is shared by a famous UFO researcher Scott Waring, which was found on photographs taken by NASA, fragments of sculptures and other structures. Another proof of existence on Mars alien civilization became the remains of the foundations of ancient buildings, discovered in photographs taken not long ago one of the satellites. Data was transmitted by the Curiosity Rover.
Unique footage was done on the hills Parana. They can see fragments of ancient buildings, which has changed over time, influenced by local climate. Buildings were almost completely destroyed, but the photo failed to consider that they have a definite structure.
Ufologists believe, the new data allow to assert that the Red planet was inhabited later than originally thought, it is so durable structures could be built only very developed individuals.