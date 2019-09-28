The researchers identified the main danger to human health
Scientists spoke about the impact of global warming on human health. According to experts, climate change is the main threat to human health.
Such factors as global warming do not consider as the reason of growth of number of diseases. However, the rise in average temperatures and increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere directly affects the body. The heat suffers from a large number of people, and for those who have problems with cardiovascular, to be in such circumstances is contraindicated. In addition, the stuffy air will cause lung disease, especially if it contains harmful impurities. Lack of oxygen will adversely affect many organs. In addition, the experts spoke about indirect factors. We are talking about the growing number of people with allergies. A warmer climate will trigger the increased growth of wild grasses, why will increase pollen during flowering. Expected 20% increase in such patients.
There is another danger associated with changes in climate. Doctors fear that the entire health system may collapse, as in new condition medications can act differently and not provide the expected support, and in some circumstances and harm to health.