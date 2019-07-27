The resort Kyrylivka shot a funny video with the “President’s beach”

| July 27, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

На курорте Кирилловка сняли забавное видео с «президентом пляжа»

The network has published a video of progressive advertising on the beach in the resort Kyrylivka, where tourists were invited to go on a water ride.

This publication reports “RIA Melitopol.”

The guy nicknamed “king” and “President” beach entertains people funny zazvuchali. So he at the same time advertise water “banana”. In his “view,” young “businessman” tells poems and jokes, sings songs and dance.

“Boys and girls, go on a banana”, “Men pay attention to me. For you action — one-way ticket and without a vest!”, “The President of the beach and king of the sea invites you to banana” — shouts a young man in the megaphone, then goes to the Ukrainian language and begins to tell stories.

To see such a comic nugget on the beach Kyrylivka going audience. This show is probably helping to sell tickets to the attraction.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.