The resort Kyrylivka shot a funny video with the “President’s beach”
The network has published a video of progressive advertising on the beach in the resort Kyrylivka, where tourists were invited to go on a water ride.
This publication reports “RIA Melitopol.”
The guy nicknamed “king” and “President” beach entertains people funny zazvuchali. So he at the same time advertise water “banana”. In his “view,” young “businessman” tells poems and jokes, sings songs and dance.
“Boys and girls, go on a banana”, “Men pay attention to me. For you action — one-way ticket and without a vest!”, “The President of the beach and king of the sea invites you to banana” — shouts a young man in the megaphone, then goes to the Ukrainian language and begins to tell stories.
To see such a comic nugget on the beach Kyrylivka going audience. This show is probably helping to sell tickets to the attraction.