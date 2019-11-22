The response of the animals is priceless: netizens shocked the cats with masks
November 22, 2019
The Network has a new challenge: the owners of the cats are afraid of their animals with realistic masks.
This writes the NYP.
The trend appeared in Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, and have already captured the social network.
The point is that the app now has realistic masks-filters cats. The owners “try” them and take your hands on your favorite seals.
This trend has led to the fact that Pets are experiencing almost any emotion, from curiosity and confusion to absolute horror.