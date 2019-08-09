The result is obvious: brad pitt is getting younger after divorcing Angelina Jolie
This spring, brad pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced after several years of public scandals. Apparently, the end of the main part of the trials benefit the health of the actors.
In mid-April, 55-year-old brad pitt and 44-year-old Angelina Jolie has officially ceased to be husband and wife. Celebrities took almost three years to get divorced. However, some property they still can’t divide.
So, despite the divorce, Jolie has acute facial paralysis. Pitt, according to rumors, had been suffering from multiple addictions.
Fortunately, in recent months, cases stars work out. Both star in major Hollywood projects, spend a lot of time with children and seem quite happy.
“Brad is very happy that the film got many rave reviews. He very seriously approached the preparation for this role, completely changing their way of life and for the first time in many years began to play sports,” said the insider portal People.
According to a source, the actor has been to eat right and to exercise to a greater degree due to career development, but for the sake of their children. “He began earnestly to change to first become a great father. And the fact that this venerated creative achievements, is just a nice bonus for pitt,” concluded the anonymous.