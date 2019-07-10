The results are shocking: the number of homeless people in San Francisco grew by 30 percent
Over the past few months in the cities and counties in California counted the number of homeless people. The results are shocking.
San Francisco was no exception. In may, the number of homeless has jumped by 17%. Last week data showed that the problem was even worse.
According to estimates in San Francisco, homelessness has increased by approximately 30% from 2017, when carried out the latest analysis.
It is worth considering that the new data imply a broader definition of who is considered homeless, and goes beyond the requirements of the Ministry of housing and urban development USA. These include the homeless in jails, hospitals and medical establishments, and that 1773 people. Add previously published 8 011 people, and it turns out that the city is home to about 9 784 homeless.
The city’s representative Jeff Cretan said that San Francisco was collecting this additional data for many years. This information helps to understand how the city responds to homelessness.
San Francisco also believes that people who live in homes with parents or friends and one-bedroom apartments are considered homeless, but the city failed to obtain reliable information about these people.
The Federal government only asks for information about people from shelters and those living on the street, in the car or at the station.
In 2017 the total number of homeless was 7 499 people. The population of homeless veterans in the city dropped by 11%, while the number of permanent homeless increased by 35% compared with the 2017 year. The increase in the number of people living in caravans and camping, was a big reason that the number of people living in shelters has also increased.
The new numbers reflect a dire situation, which is observed in California communities, even despite the fact that the state spends millions of dollars trying to slow the growth of homelessness.
In Los Angeles count showed that in the district there are 59 000 and 36 000 homeless in the city. This figure has increased by 12% and 16%, respectively. Unlike San Francisco, in the count of Los Angeles was not part of the people in hospitals, prisons or hospitals — places where very often find themselves homeless.
The number of homeless residing in the County of Santa Clara has grown by 31% over the past two years, from 7 to 9 394 706, according to preliminary results published by the district. In San Jose the number of homeless has increased by 1 822 people, and a total of 6 172 people.
In the Alameda County East Bay the numbers were no better: 2017 homeless increased by 43%, and is 8 022.
Districts in orange, San Bernardino and riverside recorded an increase in the percentage of homeless people in double figures for 2019.
These calculations for a specific point in time requires the Federal government to assess the distribution of funding to combat homelessness.