The results of the autopsy Kobe Bryant and the rest of the victims of the tragedy
A forensic examination of Los Angeles reported the results of the autopsies of all the victims of the tragedy, which killed the legend of NBA “Los Angeles Lakers” Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven other people.
All helicopter crash victims died instantly as a result of strong shock. The cause of the accident is not yet established, however, as stated in the National Council for transport safety, do not reveal any evidence of mechanical failure.
Moreover, the report indicated that the pilot sitting at the controls of the helicopter before the flight did not consume alcohol or drugs. Analysis of his blood gave a negative result, reports TMZ.
Analyses were conducted on benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opiates, PCP and amphetamines, says the publication.