The results of the Boxing Day English Premier League: players received 73 injuries for 13 days
One of the favorite pastimes for an English fan movement is on Boxing Day – the period from 21st Dec to 2nd Jan, although “Boxing Day” officially allotted only one day.
With fans the joy of Boxing Day is not shared by the players and coaches. First and foremost, due to a busy schedule of having to play almost every other day.
This time the clubs played 4 games in 13 days. As a consequence, a large number of injuries the players.
All the clubs of the English Premier League had already 74, the BBC reports. No club has avoided losses.
On this segment suffered more than Newcastle, who will be sidelined for 9 players.
Chelsea and Tottenham for 5 injuries, “Liverpool”, “Manchester city” and “Arsenal” – in 4.
The leader of the “spurs” Harry Kane leaves the pitch due to injury