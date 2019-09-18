The results of the elections in Israel: will Netanyahu form a government
On Tuesday, September 17, in Israel held another special election. This is the name for the last vote — the second in five months. The April election did not allow any of the parties, passed in the Knesset to form a government. As a result, in may, the Parliament announced the dissolution.
Current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hoped that the September election will allow his party “Likud” to achieve a better result than we did in the spring. However, this did not happen. According to preliminary results, Netanyahu’s party secured 55-56 seats. And for the formation of the government needs at least 61.
Left-centrist block “Kajol-Laban”, whose leader is former chief of staff of Israel, benny Gantz, will also receive about 55 seats. The remaining seats in the Knesset will be filled by representatives of the party “Our home — Israel”, which is mainly supported by the immigrants from the former Soviet republics. Its leader is a well-known Israeli politician Avigdor Lieberman, the former Israeli defense Minister.
Now the inhabitants of the country, which Putin has recently called Russian-speaking state waiting for the official results. But it is clear that Netanyahu, if he wants to keep his job, will have to negotiate with either Ganz or Lieberman. Likud has already collaborated with the party “Our house — Israel”. However, the native of Kishinev Lieberman in November 2018 and has announced his retirement and withdrawal from the coalition. He strongly disagreed with the decision of Netanyahu to cease fire in the Gaza strip.
Liberman calls on Netanyahu to forget past differences in the interests of the country. He believes that after this election should form a “national unity government”, which will include representatives of all three parties. In other words, Lieberman proposes to create a “Grand coalition”. He calls “the only option”. It supports Ganz.
Netanyahu is a balance of power not like it, but it is unlikely he will venture to reject him. The position of the current Prime Minister is now very fragile. Against him can be charged with corruption and abuse of office. The first hearings are expected in October. Netanyahu denies all charges. He claims that political opponents have unleashed a witch hunt.
The appearance of Israelis in the elections was 69.4%. This was 1% higher than in April.
who met her at the airport.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter