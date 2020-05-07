The results of the test players of “Barcelona” on coronavirus
Starting tomorrow, the players champion and the leader of the current season – Barcelona proceed to the individual training, because all the players and staff of the club, passed negative tests for coronavirus, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Classes will be held at various venues of the training set “C Esportiva Joan Gamper” according to the medical Protocol La Liga to minimize the contact between the players.
In the future, the Protocol provides for group training before the team returns to competition.
According to the plan of the leadership of La Liga, the League games must be resumed in the first week of June.