The return home match 1/8 finals of the Europa League against Wolfsburg, Shakhtar will hold in Germany, Pavelko

Ответный домашний поединок 1/8 финала Лиги Европы против "Вольфсбурга" "Шахтер" проведет в Германии, - Павелко

Andriy Pavelko

According to the President of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) Andrei Pavelko, the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League “Shakhtar” – “Wolfsburg” will be held in Germany.

Initially, the second match was held in Kharkiv, but due to pandemic coronavirus all matches postponed in several German cities.

“No, as I understand it, the game will take place in Germany. Alas, our club will have to spend two games away. Not quite equal conditions, but it is a necessary measure because of the pandemic.

Not anyone accused of sympathy to someone. Selected Germany, she gave the best conditions for carrying out the final eight. Will play without fans” – quoted functionary “Football format.”

Note that in the past 17 June, the UEFA Executive Committee, it was decided, in particular, that d

VA confrontation 1/8 finals of the LE “inter” – “Getafe” and “Roma” – “Seville” will consist of a single match (5-6 August).

The remaining 6 couples, including “Shakhtar” – “Wolfsburg”, will reveal the winner of the sum of the two meetings, as planned.

Matches of the 1/4 finals will be held August 10-11. August 16-17 there will be games 1/2 final.

The final will take place in Cologne.

We will remind, the first match 1/8 finals of the LES against “Wolfsburg held on 12 March, the team of Luis Castro won – 2:1.

