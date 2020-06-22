The return home match 1/8 finals of the Europa League against Wolfsburg, Shakhtar will hold in Germany, Pavelko
Andriy Pavelko
According to the President of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) Andrei Pavelko, the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League “Shakhtar” – “Wolfsburg” will be held in Germany.
Initially, the second match was held in Kharkiv, but due to pandemic coronavirus all matches postponed in several German cities.
“No, as I understand it, the game will take place in Germany. Alas, our club will have to spend two games away. Not quite equal conditions, but it is a necessary measure because of the pandemic.
Not anyone accused of sympathy to someone. Selected Germany, she gave the best conditions for carrying out the final eight. Will play without fans” – quoted functionary “Football format.”
Note that in the past 17 June, the UEFA Executive Committee, it was decided, in particular, that d
VA confrontation 1/8 finals of the LE “inter” – “Getafe” and “Roma” – “Seville” will consist of a single match (5-6 August).
The remaining 6 couples, including “Shakhtar” – “Wolfsburg”, will reveal the winner of the sum of the two meetings, as planned.
Matches of the 1/4 finals will be held August 10-11. August 16-17 there will be games 1/2 final.
The final will take place in Cologne.
We will remind, the first match 1/8 finals of the LES against “Wolfsburg held on 12 March, the team of Luis Castro won – 2:1.