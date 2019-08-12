The return match in the Europa League “Mariupol” can play in an empty stadium

Dutch AZ suddenly find themselves faced with the challenge of finding a home stadium for the next games – Thursday, August 15, against “Mariupol” in the Europa League against “Groningen” in the championship three days later, according to isport.ua.

Guide AZ is considering three options for the venue of the matches in Amsterdam arena stadium (home of Ajax), “Abe Lenstra” stadium (“Just”) or match at the home stadium AFAS, but without spectators.

The main option is still considered to be a stadium in Amsterdam, but the problem is that on Tuesday “Ajax” it will play its match of Champions League qualification.

A decision on the match AZ – “Mariupol” has to endure in the near future.

We will remind, the day before at the home stadium of AZ roof collapsed.

