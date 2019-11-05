The revelation of a teacher: “I’m 23. The eldest of my students 16. I’m afraid of him. I’m afraid of them all”
Sad story, but the end is positive. Respect these people, but how many it is necessary patience and tact.
Svetlana Komarova for many years lived in Moscow. Successful business coach, Headhunter, career consultant. And in the 90s she worked eight years as a schoolteacher in remote villages far East.
“The Far East. Each fall of unearthly beauty. Golden taiga with dark-green patches of cedars and firs, black wild grapes, fiery bunches of lemongrass, the heady smells of the autumn forest and mushrooms. The mushrooms grow in the meadows, as cabbage in the garden, out for half an hour at the fence of a military unit, returning with a basket of mushrooms. In the suburbs, nature is feminine, and here — the embodiment of brutality. The difference is huge and inexplicable.
Far bite anything that flies. The smallest tureski get under watches and bite so that the bite swells up for a few days. “Ladybug, fly to nebco,” not far Eastern history. In late August, cosy, spotted ladybugs gather in flocks as mosquitoes are attacking the apartment, sit down on humans and also bite. This stuff can neither kill nor to shake, the ladybug will release a smelly yellow liquid that stains anything. Ladybugs I don’t love in eighty eight.
All conacaste into hibernation in late September and until the second week of October, there comes Paradise on the earth. Cloudless in the literal and figurative meaning of life. In the far East always the sun — showers and storms episodes, the Moscow stage Khmara never happens. Constant sun and three weeks in September-October Paradise forever and firmly tied to the Far.
In early October, on the lakes we celebrate teacher’s Day. I’m going there for the first time. A thin isthmus of sand between clear lakes, young birch, clear skies, black ties and rails of an abandoned railway. Gold, blue, metal. The silence, the calm, the warm sun, a rest.
— What was here before? Where the narrow gauge railway?
Is the old sand pits. Here was the camp, — gold, blue and metal immediately change the mood. I walk along the sandy isthmus between the reflections of the birches and clear blue sky in the clear water. Camp in the midst of the birch groves. Tranquil landscapes from the Windows of the prison barracks. The prisoners left the camps and remained in the same village, where they lived their guards. The descendants of those and other live on the same streets. Their grandchildren are studying in the same school. Now I understand the reason for the implacable enmity between some local families.
In the same October I was persuaded a year to take classroom management in the eighth grade. Twenty-five years ago, children studied ten years. After the eighth school left those who did not make sense to study next. This class was composed of them almost entirely. Two-thirds of the students at best go to vocational school. In the worst — once the dirty work and night school. My class is difficult, unmanageable children, in September, refused them the next class teacher. The head says maybe I will get to negotiate with them. In just one year. If in a year I’ll do that next September I will give the first class.
I’m twenty-three. The eldest of my students, Ivan, sixteen. Two years in the sixth grade in the future — for the second year in the eighth. When I first walked into their class, he meets me with a look askance. The far corner of the class, back row, broad-shouldered big guy in dirty clothes with a downed arms and icy eyes. I’m afraid of him.
I’m afraid of them all. They are afraid of Ivan. Last year he in the blood was beaten classmate, vimatarissa his mother. They are rude, boorish, angry, they are not interested in lessons. They ate four student leaders, wanted to spit on the diaries and challenges parents to school. Half the class parents don’t dry out from vodka. “Never raise your voice at children. If you’re confident that they’ll obey, they will obey,” I cling to the words of an old teacher and included in the class in the cage with the tigers, afraid to doubt that they will obey. My tigers are rude and talk back. Ivan silently sitting in the back row, lowering his eyes to the table. If he doesn’t like something, heavy wolf eyes stop careless classmate.
The area vtemyashilos to increase the educational component of this work. Parents no longer are responsible for the education of children is the responsibility of the class teacher. We must regularly visit the families for educational purposes. I have deep reasons for visits to their parents — half of the class, you can not leave in the second year, and on lifelong learning. I’m going to preach the importance of education. In the first family encountered the confusion. Why? In the forestry laborers get more than the teacher. I look at the face of the drunken father of the family, stripped the Wallpaper, and do not know what to say. Sermons on high with crystal ringing crumble into dust. Really, why? They live the way I used to live. They don’t need another life.
At home my students are spread across twelve kilometers. There is no public transport. I go out to the families. The visits were never happy — a teacher in the house the complaints and flogging. In order to tell about a good at home do not go. I go to one house after another. Rotten floor. A drunk father. Drunk mother. Son ashamed that her mother is drunk. Dirty, musty rooms. Unwashed dishes. My students uncomfortable, they wish I have not seen their lives. I would also like not to see them. I got melancholy and hopelessness. Fifty years later the grandchildren of former prisoners and their guards will forget the cause of a genetic hatred, but they will still prop up the falling fences Kagami and live in filthy, squalid homes. Anyone here not to escape even if they wanted to. And they don’t want. The circle is closed.
Ivan looks at me askance. Around him on the bed amongst the dirty blankets and pillows sit brothers and sisters. Bed linen is not and, judging by the blankets, never was. Children staying away from parents and cling to Ivan. Six. Ivan senior. I can’t tell his parents anything good — he has a solid two, he’ll never catch up with the curriculum. Cause it to the Board to no avail — he will come out and painfully silent, looking down at the toe of an old boot. English hates him. Why to say something? Does not make sense. Once I tell as Ivan the bad, will begin the massacre. His father was drunk and aggressive. I say that Ivan is well done and tries very hard. Still does not change, even if this Moody sixteen-year-old Viking with blond curls won’t beat me. Mother erupts with joy:
“He’s good to me. No one believes, and he is good. He know how the brothers and sisters watching! He is on the farm, and into the forest to go… Everyone says studying is bad, but when he to learn something? You sit down, I’ll pour you some tea,” she looks like a dark cloth crumbs from the stool and rushes to put the dirty kettle on the fire.
This embittered the silent age can be good? I refer to that evening, say goodbye and go outside. To my house twelve kilometers. The beginning of winter. It gets dark early, you need to get to dark.
— Svetlana, Svetlana, wait! — Roly is running after me down the street. — How do you one something? Darkens also! Away! Mother of God, spoke. I don’t remember the last time I heard his voice.
— Vanya, go home, catch a ride.
— And if I don’t? Hurt who?
— “Hurt” and the far East are incompatible. Here all all help. To kill in a domestic dispute can. To hurt chosen companion in winter — no. Will drive safely, even if not on the road.
Roly walks beside me about six kilometres, until it happens the ride. We’re talking all the way. Without it, it would be terrible — the snow along the road marked by animal tracks. With him I’m afraid no less — before my eyes are bleary eyes of his father. The icy eyes of Ivan did not become warmer. I say that because at the sound of my own voice I’m not so scared to go near it at nightfall in the forest.
The next morning geography lesson, someone snaps at my remark.
“Hold your tongue, — soft quiet voice from the back of the Desk. We all broke off in surprise, turning towards Ivan. He looks around the cold, sullen glance and tells all to the side, looking me in the eye. — Hold your tongue, I said, you talk to the teacher. Someone does not understand, in the yard explain”.
I have no more problems with discipline. Silent Ivan unquestioned authority in the class. In post-conflict and bilateral ordeal, my students somehow suddenly managed to build a relationship. The main thing is to be honest and treat them with respect. I find it easier than other teachers: I teach them geography. On the one hand, the subject useless, the knowledge of geography does not check the area, on the other hand, there is no neglect in knowledge. They may not know where is China, but this does not prevent them to learn new things. And I’m not cause Ivan to the Board. It does the job in writing. I carefully did not see him pass notes with the answers.
Twice a week before school starts like. They do not distinguish the Indians from the Indians and Vorkuta from Voronezh. From despair I spit on editorials and policy of the party and twice a week in the morning, they regurgitate articles from the magazine “Around the world”. We discuss futuristic predictions and the possibility of the existence of Bigfoot, I say that Russians and Slavs are not the same, that the writing was up to Cyril and Methodius. And about the West. The West is called here the Central part of the Soviet Union. This country still is. It is also adjoin the space program and fences, propped up crooked logs. The country soon will not be. Will not be of company and work. Stay at home-down houses in the village will come to poverty, and hopelessness. But until we know that it will.
I know they’re never going to escape, and lying to them that if they want, they will change your life. You can go to the West? Can. If you really want. Yes, they did not succeed, but it is impossible to accept the fact that the birth in the wrong place at the wrong family blocked my open, responsive, and abandoned them the way. For life. Without the slightest chance to change something. So I enthusiastically lying to them about what is important — want to change.
In the spring they jam to my guests: “You all were at home, and to his not name, not fair”. First, two hours before the scheduled time of Lyosha, the fruit of love stray mother with an unknown father. Lyoshka thin Eastern thoroughbred face with high cheekbones and large dark eyes. Lyosha is not a good time. I make meringue. Son walks around the apartment with the vacuum cleaner. Leszek underfoot and pesters with questions:
— What’s that?
Mixer.
Why?
— Beat the squirrels.
— Self-indulgence, you can fork down. Vacuum cleaner-why buy?
— Floors vacuumed.
Is a waste, and a broom can, he pokes a finger into the hair dryer. Why is that?
Lyosha, it’s a Hairdryer! Hair to dry!
Stunned Leszek choked with indignation:
— Why dry something?! That they do not dry out?!
Lyosha! And the hairstyle to do?! That was nice!
— The pampering it, Svetlana! With fat besites you, spend money! Duvet covers, over — full balcony Naturali! Powder transfer!
In the house Lyosha, as in the house of Ivan, there is no duvet covers. Pampering is linen. And mixer the nurse should buy her hands get tired.
Ivan won’t come. They will wish that Ivan did not come, we will eat without him homemade cake and I’ll get him, meringue. Then you will find a thousand and one far-fetched excuse to once again go over to the guests who one by one who the company. All except Ivan. He will not come. They will without my asking to go to kindergarten for my son, and I will calm him in a village punks, nothing will happen, they are the best protection for him. Neither before nor after have I seen such a degree of loyalty and reciprocity from students. Sometimes the son brings from the garden of Ivan. They have a tacit mutual sympathy.
On a nose final exams, I go tail over the British — persuaded not to leave Ivan in the second year. Protracted conflict and mutual passionate hatred do not leave Vanke likely to graduate high school. Elena stabs the fool drinking parents and abandoned by living parents siblings. Ivan hated it, rude. I got all the subject teachers not to leave the fool in the second year. Elena inflexible, she hated the cub overgrown, which smells musty apartment. To persuade the fool to apologize to Elena, too, does not work:
— I owe this C*coy I will not apologize! Let it be about my parents not talking, I told her then I will not answer!
— WAN shouldn’t talk about the teacher, Ivan silently looks up at me with heavy eyes, I shut up, and go again to convince Elena:
— Elena Sergeevna, it is, of course, need to leave in the second year, but he still won’t learn, and you will have to endure another year. He will sit with those who are three years younger and will be even angrier.
The prospect of enduring one more year is a decisive factor, Elena accuses me of making cheap credibility with students and agrees to draw Vanke annual three.
They take exams in the Russian language. The whole class was given the same grips. Once commissioned works, we check the two handles in his hands. One with a blue paste, the other with red. That paper drew on three, need to fix a hell of a lot of errors, then you can take on red paste. One of the guys managed to smuggle the exam fountain pen. Not passed the exam — we were unable to find in the village of ink of the same color. I’m glad it’s not Ivan.
They announce the results of the exam. They are proud of. Everyone said that we will not surrender Russian and we passed! You passed. Well done! I believe in you. I have fulfilled my promise endured a year. In September I will give the first class. Those of mine who came to study in the ninth, while line give me all your bouquets.
The beginning of the nineties. The first of September. I live in the country where I was born. My country is no more.
— Svetlana, Hello! — me calls well groomed young man. — Did you recognize me?
I frantically sorted in memory, whose father, but I can’t remember his child:
Of course I know — maybe the course of the conversation let go of the memory.
— And here I am sister gave. Remember when you came to us, she’s with me on the bed sitting?
— Vanya! Is that you?!
— I Am Svetlana! You didn’t recognize me — in the voice of insult and reproach. Wolf-age, you know? You’re quite different.
— I graduated from College, working in Khabarovsk, save up for an apartment. As a buy, take all their.
He walked into the nineties like a hot knife through butter — it was great practice survival and heavy cool look. A couple of years he’s really going to buy a large apartment, getting married, taking brothers and sisters and break relations with their parents. Leszek sopyutsya and will disappear by the beginning of the two thousandth. A few people will finish the institutions. Someone will move to Moscow.
— You have changed our lives.
— How?
You lot told. You have a beautiful dress. Girls always waited, in what dress you will come. We wanted to live like you.
As I. When they wanted to be like me, I lived in one of the three houses of the killed military camp near the village of forestry. I had a mixer, Hairdryer, vacuum cleaner, bed linen and magazines Around the world. Beautiful dresses I sewed in the evenings on donated by the grandparents to the wedding machine.
The key that opens the closed doors may be a dryer and beautiful dresses. If you really want”.