The revenues of OPEC countries fell for the first time in five years
Global revenues from oil exports continue to decline
Last year the cartel countries exported oil to the 564,9 billion, which is 18% lower than a year earlier.
In 2019, the revenues of OPEC countries from oil exports, snizili for the first time in 2014 to $564,9 billion, shows the report, published on Monday, July 13.
High in the entire history of the income achieved in 2012 to $1.1 trillion.
So, for the year revenues fell by 18% (from $692,3 billion in 2018).
The largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia in 2019 earned $202,4 billion, Iraq — $80 billion, Kuwait $52.4 billion.
In 2019 the cartel countries exported on average of 22.47 million b/d of oil as against 24.3 million b/d a year earlier.
The volume of proven oil reserves in the world in 2019 increased by 3.6% to 1.55 trillion barrels, of which of 1.23 trillion barrels in the OPEC.
The United States last year increased its proved oil reserves by 20.1% to 52,64 billion barrels. The index in Russia remained unchanged at 80 billion barrels.
The largest reserves of oil by the end of 2019 was recorded in Venezuela 303,8 billion barrels.
Only OPEC includes 13 countries& Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, UAE, Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela.
We will note, in June world oil supply fell to a nine-year low.
korrespondent.net