The revived Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato appeared in the sale
Special edition Aston Martin DBZ, which is one of the most luxurious cars in the world — DBS GT Zagato or DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, is to buy for 6 million pounds.
November 7, Aston Martin said that the first of the 19 DB4 models were delivered to customers worldwide. From this we can conclude that some part of human society will soon be able to enjoy the unusual cars at the local tracks.
As stated by Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, the company was an honor and a pleasure to work with Zagato on the development of these wonderful sports cars.
Each of the 19 vehicles were assembled by hand, and 30 engineers Aston needed about 4500 working hours to build just one. This suggests that if it worked on them, only one person, then completion of the series would have to spend almost ten years of work.
The first final DB4 was presented to the public this summer, at Le Mans. His equipment was a 4.7-liter power unit, unlike the 3.7-liter, due to the original, developing out of more than 390 HP
They are all sent to the rear wheels with the support of four-speed manual transmission that is associated with the limited slip differential.
The idea of the revival of the DB4 is not new. In 2017, Aston has released a limited edition collection of 25 models, named DB4 GT Continuation. A year later it was decided to release a updated version, which was supposed to be “authentic enough” a hint of the well-known DB4 GT, collected in the 1960-ies.
A pair of DBS and DB4 GT Zagato will be produced in the coming year.