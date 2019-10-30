The revived brand De Tomaso has remained true to Ford engines
Sports car equipped with a 5.0-liter V8.
In July, the legendary name of “De Tomaso” once again hit the headlines thanks to its beautiful models P72, marking the return of the brand just in time for his 60th birthday. New P72 has a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged from Ford, Roush is configured with a capacity of more than 700 horsepower and a maximum torque of more than 825 nm and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission developed by De Tomaso.
Ford engine accelerates faster than 7500 rpm and promises to offer buyers the perfect zvuchanie V8. Engineers concentrated on minimizing the sound generated by the supercharger, in an attempt to simulate the noise of the engine NA and make it sound powerful American cars of 1960-ies.
P72 was designed as a Grand sports car, which will fully meet the emission standards in European markets, as well as in the United States. The use of a 5.0-litre V8 Ford Mustang GT means that the owners will not have problems with obtaining spare components because the engine gets reliable after-sales support with a lot of available parts.
In addition P72 in retro style will also get a chassis made of carbon fiber and Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE). Results will be released 72 model instance, each of them will have a tentative starting price of 750 000 euros.