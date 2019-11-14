The revolt of bacteria: a deadly fungus is attacking hospitals in the U.S. and the world
In the United States has changed its policy in respect of the virulent drug-resistant microbe Candida auris. It is associated with the message to the CDC that these types of infections die much more people than previously thought.
Doctors have provided data that show that each year in the U.S. from drug-resistant infections kill nearly 35 000 people.
New York became the first state that published the list of institutions where the patients were infected with a drug-resistant fungus. The statistics are shocking: Candida auris were found in 64 hospitals, 103 nursing homes, hospital long-term care and the three departments of the hospice.
The figures show how widespread drug-resistant infections, and the latest projections of mortality in America is twice previous estimates.
“Great progress has been made, but the fact that antimicrobial resistance is worse than we thought earlier. Every 11 seconds someone in the United States infected with resistant infection, and someone dies every 15 minutes,” said Michael Craig, senior Advisor for antibiotic resistance in the Center for control and disease prevention, which published updated information on mortality.
Candida auris is one of the newest and most mysterious examples of such infections
Some hospitals, including large academic institutions, have refused to discuss cases with reporters, even when family members of the patient or the doctors confirmed them.
A new report by the CDC, which discussed in detail the country’s struggle against antimicrobial resistance, says that in the United States, the resistant organisms are infected every year 2.8 million people. This 800 000 people a year more than in the previous report, published in 2013. Officials said that the updated data reflects advances in data collection made possible by electronic medical records.
The results are not completely bleak. The Agency documented the reduction in mortality among patients who acquire drug-resistant infections in hospitals, 30 percent, because of the improvement in hygiene among nurses and doctors.
Among the most serious threats — a form of drug-resistant gonorrhea is spreading among youth and gay men, infectious diseases of the urinary tract, which are difficult to treat.
On the other hand, the CDC reported a significant reduction in the number of cases of MRSA, a bacterial infection, sometimes referred to as “superbag”, and such infections as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which often affects residents of nursing homes and patients after surgery.
The microbe, which is usually resistant to one or more of the major antifungal drugs, dangerous for people with weakened immune systems. It is easily spread on equipment, clothing and skin.
About half of patients infected with C. auris, die within 90 days, although usually they are sick with something else. Therefore, it is unclear if they die from a fungus or is it just a deadly combination of bad health factors.
Presenting information about hospitals and nursing homes, officials of the state of new York pleaded with patients to avoid visiting these medical institutions only because they were treating patients with C. auris. In fact, these hospitals and nursing homes may well cope with the fungus, said Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of the Department of health of the state of new York.
However, he added that the germ is spreading so rapidly that hospitals and nursing homes must recognize its existence and to eliminate the same way as other major drug-resistant infections that are tracked and published in the United States.
According to estimates of the United Nations, if nothing changes, in 2050, from drug-resistant infections will die 10 million people, which is more than from cancer.