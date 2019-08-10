The richest family in the world every hour becomes richer by another $ 4 million
Saturday, August 10, the American Agency Bloomberg published its annual ranking of the 25 richest families in the world. Experts say that these people own almost $ 1.4 trillion! This 250 billion dollars more than they had in 2018.
Topping the list is the Walton family, which owns a 50 percent stake in the supermarket chain Walmart. Her condition has reached 190,5 billion, having increased by 39 billion. In this case, as calculated by Bloomberg experts, the condition of the Waltons in the last 12 months grew at a rate of 70 thousand dollars per minute to $ 4 million per hour and $ 100 million a day. The Waltons is Jim Walton, Alice Walton, Jim’s wife Lynne Mcnabb Walton, Rob Walton, his wife Melanie Walton (pictured in the header). They are the heirs of Sam Walton, who in 1945 bought his first store. So begins the story of Walmart, which now owns more than 11 thousands of supermarkets in different countries. It is the largest retailer in the world. Annual sales are estimated at 514 billion. Sam Walton died in 1992. His children inherited the company, and the eldest son Rob headed the Board of Directors. He was actively assisted by his brother, Jim. In 2016 Jim Walton retired by the Board of Directors of his son Stuart. The main office of Walmart is located in Arkansas.
Second place went to the family Mars. The heirs of the founder of the confectionery company Mars, Frank Mars. Currently at the helm is already the fifth generation of the family. During the year the wealth of Mars increased by $ 37 billion and is now 126.5 billion dollars. Frank Mars was born in 1883. He was stricken with polio and did not attend school. However, this did not prevent him to thoroughly examine the production process of chocolate. He passed their knowledge on to children and grandchildren. Family Mars opened his first candy factory in 1963 in the Netherlands. Did Forrest E. Mars, Sr. The family business was continued by his son Forrest Jr. Products company known worldwide. This chocolate bars “Snickers”, “Mars”, “bounty”, “the milky way”, and M&Ms. In addition, Mars owns the company VCA, which produces food for dogs and cats and other Pets. Head office Mars is in Virginia.
In third place is the brothers Charles and David Koch, sons of Fred Koch, who in 1940 founded the company that turned a few decades later in a Corporation Koch Industries. Their condition has grown by $ 25 billion over the past year and is now $ 125 billion. The headquarters is located in Kansas.
The fourth line experts have given the ruling dynasty of Saudi Arabia al-Saud. The wealth of the members of the Royal family was estimated at $ 100 billion. At the same time, says Bloomberg, as the whole family, which, presumably, includes about 15 thousand people, probably a lot more, but the Agency uses in its calculations only the official data.
Completing the top five richest families in the world , the brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, who owns the perfume house of Chanel. Their condition is 57,6 billion dollars.
