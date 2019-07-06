The richest man in the world officially divorced
On Friday, July 5, the court in king County in Washington state has issued divorce papers to the richest man in the world Jeff Bezos. The founder of the Amazon on the basis of the contract with already former wife Mackenzie Bezos give her 19.7 million shares of the company. At the time of issuance of the certificate of divorce these securities was worth 38.3 billion dollars. However, on 6 July, its capital reached $ 39 billion. It happened due to the fact that Amazon shares have again risen in price.
As already reported “FACTS”, Jeff and Mackenzie announced the divorce in January 2019. The reason was the novel of a businessman with presenter Lauren Sanchez. The couple, Bezos quickly agreed on the terms of the breakup of their marriage. And now it happened.
Mackenzie automatically landed on the 22nd place in the list of the richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg. Jeff remained in first place despite lose such a large amount. Bloombergтеперь assesses the state of Bezos in $ 121 billion. In second place is bill gates (107 billion dollars). Third place goes to French businessman Bernard Arnault (104 billion dollars).
In June Mackenzie Bezos said he will give half of the divorce money to charity. The American media are sure that she’ll keep her word.
