The richest people in the United States during the pandemic COVID-19 become even richer
The U.S. billionaires have multiplied their as by 15% within two months of the pandemic coronavirus, according to the study of analytic groups Americans for Tax Fairness and Institute for Policy Studies, published on Friday, may 21. For the period from 18 March to 19 may, it grew to total $434 billion to $3,382 billion. About it writes DW.
Of the billionaires included in the top 30 of the US, in percentage terms the largest increase in two months showed the owner of a chain of stores for home Menards John Menard, Jr. (the growth of 62,8%) and entrepreneur Elon Musk (growth of 48%).
The study also pointed to the increase in the number of billionaires in two months: in March, they were 614, in may and 630. In April, the U.S. was in second place in the world after China for the number of new billionaires after the economic crisis of 2009. During this time, the total number of billionaires in the country has increased by 210 people, among them 61 the it billionaire.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The world’s first trillionaire is likely to be the founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9468
[name] => millionaires
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => millionaires
)
millionaires
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
коронавирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark