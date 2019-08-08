The richest source of collagen. This grain rejuvenates the female body for 10 years!
It’s just incredible! Ordinary cereal can make up for lack of collagen in the female body and rejuvenate it for a few years. Your skin, hair and nails will be healthy and young! Eat this dish at least once a week – you will be delighted with the result!
Peeled grains of barley from the time of Ancient Russia styled pearl barley. The name grass with mother-of-pearl sheen received because of the similarity with pearls — pearls. Interestingly, before barley porridge is considered a delicacy, allow yourself which could only dignitaries. Cooked in a special recipe barley milk was one of the favorite dishes of Peter I.
The beneficial properties of pearl barley
In vain many Housewives pearl barley pushed on the second plan, because it contains large amount of nutrients needed by the body for proper functioning.
Boiled barley porridge called beauty, because only in this rump contains a huge amount of lysine — an amino acid that takes active part in synthesis of collagen. We all know that it helps to maintain skin elasticity, preventing the formation of wrinkles. Another reason to urgently include barley porridge in your diet all women — a large number of b vitamins, A, PP and E.
Regular consumption of porridge made from pearl barley not only helps maintain the beauty of skin, but also to reduce weight! Hearty but low-calorie product rich in fiber, essential for normal peristalsis of the intestine, and protein.
How to cook pearl barley: a few secrets
Before cooking grits should be thoroughly washed. To do this, place the barley in a bowl, pour in water and stir, rubbing his “pearls” of each other. Drain the dirty water and fill with clean, repeat the procedure. Rinse the groats need to until the water is clear; Before the preparation of the porridge grains need to be rinsed, pour the cool water (in a glass of cereals need a liter of liquid) and leave for at least 4 hours; to Cook pearl barley is recommended in a spacious pan, because while cooking grits increases in volume up to 5 times.
An easy way to cook barley porridge on the water
RECIPE No. 1
You will need:
pearl barley – 1 Cup
water – 5 cups,
butter – 30 grams
salt – to taste.
Method of preparation
Prepared barley fill with cold water. Put on the fire. Bring to the boil and cook for 45 minutes on low heat. Drain off the water. Add the butter. Salt. Stir. Leave for 10 minutes. Ready!
RECIPE No. 2
You will need:
pearl barley – 1 Cup
butter – 1 tablespoon
water,
salt – to taste.
Method of preparation
In boiling water add the prepared barley. Cook for 5 minutes. After the specified time rump throws in a colander. In a saucepan, pour the 3.5 cups of cold water and bring to a boil. In boiling water add oil and salt. Add the rump. Cook on moderate heat for about 35 minutes. Cover the pan with a lid and put into oven, heated to 80 degrees for an hour.
Spread the gruel on the plate and try!
RECIPE No. 3
You’ll need
1 Cup. purified pearl barley
1 liter of water
2 liters of milk
Method of preparation
Pour cereal with water and leave overnight. Rinse the barley, drain all the water and pour a little warm milk. Bring milk to a boil, then cover the pan with a lid and cook in a water bath for 3 hours.
During this time, the cereal will acquire a nice beige color and the taste of baked milk. Don’t be fooled by the cooking time: your participation is needed only in the first stage, then the porridge is cooked almost to herself.
Maybe you have your own brand recipes pearl barley. Share your experiences in the comments, and useful article keep it bookmarked! Be sure to share with friends the secret of youth and beauty!