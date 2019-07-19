The Richmond street block Monday for repairs (PHOTO)

The largest street in the heart of the city will give Toronto residents the inconvenience for a year.

143-year-old water pipe will be replaced on Richmond Street West between York and Bathurst streets.

“Phased closures” throughout the streets of Richmond will last until the summer of 2020.

The first phase will begin Monday and will last until Dec. Will be blocked part of the road for cars and cyclists between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street.

“Road signs will be installed to guide cyclists how to get around the repaired site, including signs about the detour via King Street West”, – reported in the city hall.

The second phase should begin in December and will last until next summer. During this period, traffic on Richmond street will be limited during Cycling and road between the streets of York to John and between John Street and Spadina Avenue.

“These works will improve the water supply in the area, and it will also repair some of the sidewalks, roads and bike lanes” – said the mayor.

The work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 am to 11 PM and weekends from 9 am to 5 PM.