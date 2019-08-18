The rights and obligations of the holder of a green card
August 18, 2019
Your actions as a permanent resident can affect your ability to obtain future U.S. citizenship. And it should always be remembered.
As an immigrant with permanent resident status in the US, you have the right to:
- To permanently reside anywhere on the territory of the United States of America.
- To work in the United States of America.
- Owning real estate in the United States of America.
- Attend public school.
- To apply for a driver’s license in your state or territory.
- To enlist in the separate branches of the armed forces of the United States.
- To social security benefits, supplementary allowance for old age or disability benefits for Medicare, if you meet the relevant requirements.
- Apply for U.S. citizenship when you qualify.
- To apply for travel visas for your husband or wife and unmarried children to stay in the United States of America.
- To travel outside of the United States of America and to come back when certain conditions are met.
As a permanent resident, you must:
- To comply with all Federal laws, state laws and local laws.
- To pay income tax levied by the Federal government, state authorities and local authorities.
- To register with the selective service in the army (U.S. armed forces) if you are a male aged 18 to 26 years.
- To maintain your immigration status.
- Constantly to have at itself the document confirming permanent resident status.
- On the Internet or in writing inform the Service of citizenship and immigration of your new address within ten days after each change of residence.
As a permanent resident, you have many rights and freedoms. At the same time, you have some responsibilities. One important responsibility is participation in public life of his district (of the city).
You should also learn more about American culture, history and polity. This can be done by enrolling in education courses for adults, and reading the local newspaper.
