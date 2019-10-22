The rise in price of bread in Ukraine: why prices are rising
Buckwheat in Ukraine by the end of 2019, more expensive and reaches 32-33 prices in UAH per kilogram.
This forecast was voiced in the air ObozTV Executive Director of the Economic discussion club Oleg Pendzin. He recalled that in September the price of buckwheat has grown by more than 20%.
“This year buckwheat was planted on 60% less than last year. Because for the last 2.5 (almost three) years buckwheat would fall in price. All grew and buckwheat fell. And economically it became unprofitable to sow. So buckwheat is physically smaller,” explained the economist.
In his opinion, in the winter of 2019-2020, the price of buckwheat will exceed UAH 30/kg.
“However, 40 UAH per kilo, we do not see – I very much hope that such figures will not. Although today you can find buckwheat in a beautiful package of 30 UAH/kg. But I think that’s the maximum,” said Pendzin.
“In ordinary plastic bags, without any bells and whistles, and buckwheat in winter will cost somewhere in the 32-33 UAH/kg. But now it can be bought for 25-26 UAH/kg, i.e. a sharp growth will not be, but it really will increase in price by 30-40%,” – concluded the expert.