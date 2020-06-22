The risk of blindness, coma and death: 9 disinfectants for hands, not in the UK
In Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) advised Americans not to use certain disinfectants for hands, writes Newsweek.
These tools are manufactured in Mexico and, according to representatives of the FDA, may be toxic in contact with skin or digestive tract.
The FDA said in a posting on the official website that the disinfectant produced in Eskbiochem SA de CV, contains dangerous to humans methanol (wood alcohol).
Here are 9 of disinfectants for hands, certain and banned by the FDA:
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
The FDA say that methanol is not an ingredient in disinfectants for hands, and that Lavar Gel contains 81% of methanol, while CleanCare No Germ contains 28% of methanol.
“Consumers who were exposed to the disinfectant for hands containing methanol should immediately seek treatment, which is very important for the possible elimination of the toxic effects of methanol poisoning, — said the Agency. — Significant exposure to methanol may cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, irreversible damage to the nervous system or death.”
