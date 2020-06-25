The risk of cancer and heart disease: in Whole Foods sell water with arsenic
Consumer Reports tests found potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in bottled water Whole Foods, writes USA Today.
According to new tests conducted by Consumer Reports, water Starkey Spring Water, Whole Foods produce, it still contains potentially dangerous levels of arsenic.
Bottled water is sold in most Whole Foods stores and at Amazon.com was the only mark of 45, scientists tested Consumer Reports in the period from February to may 2020, the levels of arsenic which exceeded 3 parts per billion (ppb), according to a published report from June 24.
According to Consumer Reports, in Starkey Spring Water the levels of arsenic ranged from of 9.49 to 9.56 ppb, which is three times the level of all other tested brands. Federal regulations require that the level of arsenic did not exceed 10 ppb.
The researchers found that long-term exposure to low levels of arsenic can increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer, including lung cancer, and may be associated with heart disease and diabetes. Arsenic naturally occurs in nature and can be detected in water, but it can be filtered.
Consumption of a bottle of spring water Starkey, most likely, will not bring harm, but “regular consumption of even small amounts of heavy metal over long periods increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers and lower IQ in children, and also creates other health problems,” — said in the report, chief researcher, Consumer Reports James Dickerson.
Last year the CR testing showed that the levels of arsenic found in Starkey Spring Water exceeded the Federal limit, while three samples the concentrations of arsenic ranged from of 9.48 to 9.86 parts per billion, but in the fourth with 10.1 parts per billion.
Similarly, the test conducted by the California nonprofit center for environmental protection in 2019, has found more arsenic in the water Starkey Spring Water than in tap water, which is a violation in some States. Two States, new Hampshire and new Jersey, have set a lower allowable level of arsenic in tap water is 5 ppb.
A Whole Foods representative told CR that the products “meet all FDA requirements and fully comply with FDA standards for heavy metals”.
